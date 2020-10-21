Trends in Drapery for Fall 2020

I would argue the two most important parts to any well dressed room are the window treatments and the art work. Today, we will be talking about the Fall 2020 trends we are seeing in draperies.

Over the last few years the resurgence of sheers has been very prevalent. These are not the voiles of yesteryear but some really interesting uses of fabrics to give you just that hint of privacy with a really nice light, airy feeling. This allows small spaces to look and have a less confining feel, which has been really the aim this year especially with the challenges we have had in 2020. We are seeing beautiful, plain organics to very highly decorated sheers, using everything from embroidered botanicals to simple sequins to give your room a little bit of elegance or maybe just some excitement through the use of window treatments.

Continuing with the sheer look, we are doing more and more colourful prints with a lovely organic sheer, layered behind. I particularly enjoy using a portion of that print to simply trim the sheer to pair the two layers together. Whether your prints are used as a non-functioning decorative piece or fully functioning drapery, that beautiful detail just finishes the look. Both delicate and bold patterns are popular this year. If you are more traditional with your decor, but still want to make a statement, go with plaid or striped fabric! Often simple patterns add some visual interest

without drawing too much attention, which we love!

Neutrals are still big; a great tan, gray, or natural linen are always a great visual look. This classic design adds a touch of elegance to any room. It’s also very popular to upholster furniture in a

neutral tone that complements the curtains or drapes. The trick is to use two neutrals in the same family. It ties the room’s design together without being too matchy, matchy. Go with a great ombre fabric for a more modern flair!

Another huge trend we are seeing in window treatments are trims, they are back and they are popular! Whether it be a simple cord, a tape embellished with beading, or beautiful and ornate wide trims, trim on the leading edge of a panel or top banding can really make your drapery pop. The one thing that should be pointed out is that these beautiful trims and tapes can add considerably to the cost of the drapery. In some cases the trim is more expensive than the fabric; however it does make for a beautiful statement piece in the room though and oftentimes that makes it all worth it!

A well made drapery is well worth the expense, it can really add some personality to your living space that you will love for years to come!

by Tori Brock, owner Fairhome Interiors

