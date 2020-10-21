Police searching for missing Burlington youth

The Halton Regional Police Service is seeking public assistance in locating a missing youth from Burlington.

On October 20th at approximately 9:15 pm, Jordyn BENTHAM left his residence on Waterdown Road in the City of Burlington.

Jordyn is described as white, 5’3″, 110 lbs, with short brown hair and blue eyes. He has a scar on his left forearm. He was last seen wearing a black / white and yellow sweater, black sweatpants and no shoes.

(see attached photo – hair is currently shorter than shown).

Jordyn is known to walk long distances while barefoot, and has family and friends in the Oakville and Toronto area.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Jordyn is asked to call police at 905-825 4747 ext. 2310 or ext. 5155.

Auto Fatality

Shortly before 6 a.m. on October 20, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service received a call regarding a single motor vehicle collision on Derry Rd. between McNiven Rd. and Twiss Rd.

Sadly, this collision resulted in the death of the driver.

Our Collision Reconstruction Unit remains on scene conducting a comprehensive investigation.

Derry Rd. is closed between McNiven Rd. and Twiss Rd., and will likely remain closed for several hours.

Arrested

On October 20, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a suspicious motor vehicle in the area of Winston Road and Scott Avenue in the Town of Oakville.

Police arrived on scene and located a male seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle in question. The vehicle and licence plates were determined to be stolen from outside of Halton Region. Further investigation determined the male was also responsible for a break and enter on October 19, 2020, in that same area.

Samuel Facey (20) of East York was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (2 counts)

Possession of Break in Instruments

Fail to Comply with Release Order (5 counts)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (3 counts)

Break and Enter with Intent

Trespass by Night

The accused was held for a bail hearing.