New COVID cases ease somewhat in Hamilton and Halton

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 26 new cases of COVID 19. There have been three outbreaks since the last report—ArceloMittal is reporting 2 staff testing positive The Limeridge Mall Foot Locker with two staff positive and Flynn Canada, also with two staff affected. There have been no new hospitalizations, leaving the total in hospital at 6. Halton showed a better picture from the previous day with 25 new cases, 12 in Burlington, 6 in Oakville, 4 in Milton and 3 in Halton Hills. There are 8 people in hospitals in Halton.

One of Hamilton’s new cases is a Hamilton Police Officer. The officer works out of Division 2 in the east end The officer was tested Tuesday and received the test result this morning. The officer last worked on Monday. Hamilton Police Service spokesperson Jackie Penman said the officer did recently have contact with members of the public but they were wearing personal protective equipment. Police are now working “closely” with Hamilton public health as contact tracing takes place, she said.

No other officers are believed to be in isolation as a result of exposure, Penman said. The officer who tested positive is recovering at home. The members’ workplace has undergone a deep cleaning.

This is the third positive case involving a member of the Hamilton police since the pandemic began. In March, a front-line Hamilton police officer tested positive for COVID. The patrol officer was believed to have acquired the virus in the community.