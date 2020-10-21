New COVID cases drop below 800

Ontario is reporting 790 cases of COVID19 as over 32,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 321 new cases in Toronto, 157 in Peel, 76 in York Region and 57 in Ottawa. There are 719 more resolved cases. There were 9 deaths recorded. Hospitalizations dropped by 14 to 260. ICU cases dropped by 1 to 71 and persons requiring ventilators went up by four to 49. Hamilton reported 34 new cases of covid and two new outbreaks-Cardinal Retirement and Amica Dundas. In both instances it was a single case involving a staff member. Hospitalization is unchanged with 2 patients in St. Joe’s and four in HHSC.

The majority of Hamilton’s active cases are related to the SPINCO fitness spa where 80 cases can be traced directly or indirectly to that facility. Dr Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s Medical Officer of Health says she doesn’t see Hamilton heading to a modified phase two lockdown because so many of the vases are related to one location “at this point I will note our cases are high,” Dr. Elizabeth Richardson told the board of health on Monday. “But we do have a very clear outbreak that is contributing to those cases. “Halton reported 31 new cases Burlington had nine, Halton Hills 2 Milton 8 and Oakville 12. There are a total of 6 persons in Hospital in Halton.

Testing jumped back up to 32,000 tests yesterday after only 24,000 were reported the previous day. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford touted the “good news” that a recent backlog in uncompleted tests — it reached as many as 91,000 by Oct. 3 — is now cleared. Ford encouraged people showing symptoms to “please get tested.” But he stressed that “we can’t force people to come in for a test.”

“We have the capacity now to do upwards to 50,000 and people aren’t coming in,” Ford said. “I don’t know if that’s good news, bad news but maybe people aren’t showing the symptoms.”