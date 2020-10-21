Hamilton man nabbed in Toronto school shooting threat

The Toronto Police Service have arrested a Hamilton man who allegedly made threats to shoot up a Toronto School. Last Friday Toronto police were tipped off to a threat made online to an unidentified school in the city of Toronto. The man has apparently been in an online chat with another man. The suspect told the man he was in Toronto. had a gun and was about to commit a shooting at an unnamed school on Friday,.

Police took immediate steps to ensure the safety of potentially targeted schools and officers started an investigation into identifying and locating the man from the online chat. Police released a screen grab of the online exchange and yesterday Toronto Police Service executed a Criminal Code search warrant in the Hamilton area.

Tygar Allen Campbell, 28, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with:

1. Uttering Threats

2. Hoax Regarding Terrorist Activity

3. Fail to Comply with Release Order

4. Fail Comply with Probation Order

5. Use of Imitation Firearm during Commission of an Indictable Offence

6. Possession of a Weapon

7. Two counts of Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

He was scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes or Google Play.