The Bay Observer

Sky has fallen on proposed backyard chicken study

by
October 20, 2020

Despite an impassioned plea from Ward Three Councillor Nrinder Nann, the city’s planning committee has turned thumbs down on a proposal to study the impact of allowing backyard chickens in the three downtown lower city wards, 1, 2 and 3

The plan called for a limited introduction of backyard hens and would involve only 10 permits in each of the three wards allowing only 4 hens per permit. The proposed evaluation would address previously identified such as health, odour, nuisance, etc.

The motion was supported by one citizen. Mike Bozzo whose submission to council stated:

I would like to offer my expertise and support for this pilot since I grew up having Urban Hens. During those years we were able to correct a couple of important glitches that created a complete noon disturbance for neighbors.

-Hens are very quiet. Unlike roosters.

-Fresh eggs and more nutritional eggs.

-fed with Organic and non GMO food.

– Raised Cruelty-free

– the chicken manure is classified as one of the best natural Fertilizers. Also,excellent to add to your compost.

-Pest control: Chickens will eat any sort of bug. No need for pesticides.

-chickens Help to cut down on food waste. Chickens will . Help the Heavy load of

landfills

-Chickens are Therapeutic animals. Proven especially to be helpful for people with dementia and children with autism.

-A form of entertainment / hobby for children other than electronics.

-Provide a taste of country life for city folks.

-Inexpensive to care for.

-there are several professional websites regarding backyard chickens that offer daily

support and consultations.

– local chicken venders that only sell quiet and docile chickens are located on the

outskirts of Hamilton

– only a very small percentage of chickens cluck [app 10 seconds] when they lay

their egg.

-Proper chicken coop is imperative to keep hens quiet;

Containment requirements: chickens are to be confined at all times in a coop or

outdoor run, meaning free-ranging is not allowed.

Regulations related to chicken enclosures: the chicken run must have 2 ½-3 foot

walls/tarp/ bushes to block the view of visiting animals[squirrels ,raccoons, etc] to

prevent scared squawking. The Run should be enclosed with hardware cloth of chain-link fencing.

As Nann told committee members the motion was only to allow staff to study the issue but the proposal still   lost on a 5-3 vote.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top