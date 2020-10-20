Province reporting 800-plus new COVID Cases

Perhaps reflecting some catch-up from uneven weekend reporting from local health units, Ontario is reporting 821 cases of COVID19 as over 24,000 tests were completed. Locally, there are 327 new cases in Toronto, 136 in Peel, 64 in York Region and 79 in Ottawa. There are 628 more resolved cases. There were three deaths reported. Hospitalizations jumped by 22 to 274. ICU cases were up by 3 to 72, and patients on ventilators were up by 5 to 45.

Locally, Halton recorded another surge in new cases with 38 reported—17 in Burlington, 11 in Oakville, 9 in Milton and 1 in Halton Hills. There is one patient in Joe Brant Hospital with the coronavirus. 1 in Georgetown Hospital, 3 in Milton Hospital and 1 at Oakville Trafalgar.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 19 new COVID cases since yesterday. It has also reported two declared outbreaks at Long term care centres involving two staff members, no residents. There are three patients hospitalized at St Joes and Four at HHSC.

Not surprisingly the Ontario Government has extended a number of its COVID related powers to November. A government release said that the extension will apply to all orders under the Reopening Ontario Act except those that deal with hydro prices and access to electronic personal health information.

“With the cold and flu season upon us and the continuing high number of COVID-19 cases in certain parts of the province, it’s critical we continue to take the necessary steps to protect the health and safety of Ontarians,” Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in the statement.

The orders will remain in effect until Nov. 21.