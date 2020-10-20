Hamilton Public Library sets borrowing record despite COVID

COVID didn’t make any difference at Hamilton Public Library which reached a record-breaking one million digital book checkouts in 2020. The library says this accomplishment illustrates the continued growth and importance of libraries and digital lending of eBooks and eAudiobooks, especially in a year with building closures and service disruptions due to the global pandemic. HPL is one of only 75 public library systems worldwide on track to surpass one million checkouts by the end of this year.

HPL provides members 24/7 access to eBooks and eAudiobooks through OverDrive’s Libby reading app. Reader interest and use has grown each year; HPL readers checked out more than six million eBooks and eAudiobooks since 2009.

The highest-circulating eBook borrowed in 2020 at HPL is the Hamilton Reads title, Moon of the Crusted Snow by Waubgeshig Rice. The top-circulating categories include mystery, romance and children/young adult. HPL also works with OverDrive to help local students connect with HPL through OverDrive’s Sora reading application. HPL card holders also have access to digital collections in Mississauga and Burlington library systems.

The Top 10 eBook titles borrowed through HPL’s digital collection in 2020:

1. Moon of the Crusted Snow: A Novel by Waubgeshig Rice

2. Becoming* by Michelle Obama

3. Where the Crawdads Sing* by Delia Owens

4. Nine Perfect Strangers: A Novel by Liane Moriarty

5. Past Tense: A Jack Reacher Novel by Lee Child

6. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

7. The Reckoning: A Novel by John Grisham

8. Blue Moon: Jack Reacher Series, Book 24 by Lee Child

9. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: Harry Potter Series, Book 1* by JK Rowling

10. The Guardians: A Novel by John Grisham

The Top 10 eAudiobook titles borrowed through HPL’s digital collection in 2020:

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: Harry Potter Series, Book 1* by JK Rowling

2. You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life by Jen Sincero

3. Moon of the Crusted Snow: A Novel by Waubgeshig Rice

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson

5. The Year of Less: How I Stopped Shopping, Gave Away My Belongings, and Discovered Life Is Worth More Than Anything You Can Buy in a Store by Cait Flanders

6. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell

7. Becoming* by Michelle Obama

8. The Untethered Soul: The Journey Beyond Yourself by Michael Alan Singer

9. Where the Crawdads Sing* by Delia Owens

10. Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be by Rachel Hollis

*Title is listed on both lists

“Hamilton is a city of readers! Hamiltonians are the reason we’ve reached this milestone – and two months earlier than expected! This year, Hamilton read many eBooks, including the Hamilton Reads 2020 title. Hamilton also listened to eAudiobooks, and branched out across genres,” says Lisa Weaver, HPL’s Director of Collections. “In 2020, library members also asked for more Canadian authors, Indigenous titles and diverse voices for youth and adults. We look forward to working with OverDrive and Hamilton readers to keep Hamilton reading in 2021.”