Burlington Remembrance Day goes online

The 2020 Remembrance Day ceremony is going virtual and will be live-streamed at www.burlingtonlegion.com , beginning at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. Residents are requested to not go to the Burlington Cenotaph.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and precautions, including limiting gathering sizes and physical distancing, the Royal Canadian Legion and veterans are asking residents to stay home and stream the ceremony online. Only those directly involved in delivering the ceremony will be at the Cenotaph.

Those at the Cenotaph will be following COVID-19 safety protocol including physical distancing.

To view the live streaming, go to www.burlingtonlegion.com at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The ceremony will also be available for viewing afterward.

The 35-minute ceremony will include a colour guard, two minutes of silence, music performed by some members of the Burlington Teen Tour Band and Flanders Fields.

The sunrise ceremony at the Naval Monument is also not open to the public and will not be live-streamed.

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward commented; “While we may not be able to gather this year as we normally would, I know we can come together in our hearts and commemorate those who have dedicated their lives to protecting us and our hard-fought freedoms every day. The world owes our veterans an immeasurable debt that we can never repay. But what we can do is show them we have not forgotten their sacrifices all these years later and continue to honour them – wearing a poppy is a simple way to do that.

Bob Ankrett, City Liaison and Museum Curator, Royal Canadian Legion – Branch 60 Burlington said, “Since 1921, the Poppy has stood as a symbol of peace and remembrance. It is our visual pledge never to forget our fellow Canadians who have fallen in defense of our country’s values and ideals. Since gathering at our memorial during these troubled COVID days is no longer possible, let us pause at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 and remember those who have fallen.”

For more information

www.burlington.ca/remembranceday

www.burlingtonlegion.com