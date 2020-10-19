Using technology to cut through Government red tape.

Who knows, maybe there will finally be a solution to those long waits on hold or in a lineup at a Service Ontario Centre. The Ontario government has come up action plan that it says will make government services simpler, easier to use, and more convenient and accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The plan includes more than 30 projects that a government release says will improve the way people and businesses interact with government, saving them both time and money.

Details were provided today by Premier Doug Ford and Peter Bethlenfalvy, President of the Treasury Board and Chair of the Future State Modernization Committee, a newly established Cabinet committee working to bring major changes to the functions of government in response to COVID-19.

“From the big banks down to family-owned restaurants, Ontario’s business owners have had to adapt to meet the needs of customers during COVID-19, and government is no exception,” said Premier Ford. “The fight against COVID-19 has accelerated our progress to bring more government services online, reduce the amount of paperwork and red tape for individuals and businesses, and ensure we can procure supplies more efficiently, whether it’s personal protective equipment or online learning tools for students.”

A big piece of the puzzle will be making government services more digitally accessible, such as providing new and improved digital health solutions to frontline care personnel, so they can rapidly and securely access a patient’s health records from anywhere and from any device.

“The world has changed, and government must change with it. Building on what we’ve learned, we are undertaking an across-the-board modernization of the entire government,” said Minister Bethlenfalvy. “This includes major efforts to expand the range of programs and services available online and simplify the government’s role in people’s lives and their businesses. Our aim is to put the people at the center of everything we do.”

One of the projects identified in the Action Plan is developing a digital identity, based on digital wallet technology. Starting in January 2021, the government will consult with industry on how the province could introduce a secure digital identity for Ontarians by the end of 2021, allowing citizens to safely verify their identity, online or in person. A digital identity will make life easier and more convenient, while protecting people’s data and helping to combat identity fraud. For example, using a digital identity:

A senior could check in to a doctor’s appointment online. This touchless registration would support COVID-19 safety protocols;

A small business owner could cut through red tape by registering for licences and permits and opening accounts online; or

A student could skip a trip to the bank to open their first account by verifying their ID online.