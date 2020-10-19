New province-wide blue box rules will set high waste diversion targets

Its been talked about for a long time but now it looks like the Ontario Government is ready to push the cost of packaging and other forms of waste back onto manufacturers. Ontario unveiled regulations to improve the blue box program. The enhancements include expanding the items that can be recycled and making producers of products and packaging fully responsible for the waste they create.

“We’re creating a stronger and more effective Blue Box program that actually works,” said Environment Minister Minister Jeff Yurek. “By harnessing the innovation and ingenuity of industry and expanding recycling opportunities for people and businesses across the province, we can divert more waste away from landfills by finding new purposes for products and reinserting them back into the economy.”

The proposed new Blue Box regulation will:

Standardize and increase the list of materials accepted in the blue box including paper and plastic cups, wraps, foils, trays, and bags and other single use items such as stir sticks, straws, cutlery and plates.

Transition the costs of the program away from municipal taxpayers by making the producers of products and packaging fully responsible for costs, resulting in an estimated savings of $135 million annually for municipalities.

Expand blue box services to more communities, such as smaller, rural and remote communities, including those under 5,000 people.

Set the highest diversion targets in North America for the various categories of waste producers are expected to recycle such as paper, glass, beverage containers and rigid and flexible plastic, encouraging innovation such as better product design and the use of new technologies for better environmental outcomes.

The province will also expand blue box services to facilities such as apartment buildings, long-term care homes, schools and municipal parks in 2026 to provide the people of Ontario with more opportunities to recycle and keep their communities clean.

The draft Blue Box regulation will be posted for 45 days for public feedback, ending December 2, 2020.

The measures were welcomed by the major creators of plastic waste. Jim Goetz President, Canadian Beverage Association responded “The Canadian Beverage Association welcomes the government’s proposed beverage container diversion targets of 75 per cent by 2026 and 80 per cent by 2030. Our sector plans to build on the success of the Blue Box collection system and meet these targets by introducing a new, comprehensive beverage container recycling program with convenient public space recycling at parks, public buildings and special events.”

While the cost of producing the waste will be put back onto the manufacturer, it will be the consumer who will ultimately pay the increased costs.