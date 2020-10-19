More than 700 new COVID cases in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 704 cases of COVID19 as nearly 31,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 244 new cases in Toronto, 168 in Peel, 103 in York Region and 51 in Ottawa. There are 607 more resolved cases. Four deaths were recorded. Hospitalizations increased by four to 252, but ICU cases cropped by two to 69 and ventilated cases dropped by 3 to 40.

Hamilton Public Health has reported seven new COVID cases overnight a big improvement over recent days. There are now 158 active cases in Hamilton. Hospitalizations increased by one case in Hamilton with—four in HHSC and three at St. Joe’s. Two new Outbreaks have been reported over the weekend One at Macassa Lodge and one at Mission Services in both instances the affected individual was a staffer.

Halton reported 22 new cases again an improvement from the previous 24-hour reporting period, but of the 22 new cases 10 of them were in Milton-a big jump, 10 in Burlington and 2 in Oakville.

Meanwhile restaurateurs in Halton and other area on the border of COVID hotspots are grappling with the prospect of turning away diners who live in lockdown areas. Similarly large fitness chains L.AZ. Fitness and Goodlife fitness have asked their members not to travel out-of-town to reach fitness facilities that remain open.

In Hamilton meanwhile where there are 158 active cases reported, 48 of them are associated with the outbreak at the SPINCO fitness spa and another 26 are secondary cases (family and associates of SPINCO members).