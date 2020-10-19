Another big COVID surge in Halton–17 new cases in Burlington

Halton recorded another surge in new cases with 38 reported—17 in Burlington, 11 in Oakville, 9 in Milton and 1 in Halton Hills. There is one patient in Joe Brant Hospital with the coronavirus. 1 in Georgetown Hospital, 3 in Milton Hospital ansd 1 at Oakville Trafalgar.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 19 new COVID cases since yesterday. It has also reported two declared outbreaks at Long term care centres involving two staff members, no residents. There are three patients hospitalized at St Joes and Four at HHSC.

Hamilton’s St. Joe’s is getting ready for an upsurge in patients if the second wave gets worse Right now there are only three patients with COVID in hospital, but a staff memo says, “ If key indicators demonstrate a need to modify the level of services, operations or activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, our Incident Management Team will evaluate and communication will be shared organizationally.

The new patients are being cared for in St. Joe’s re-opened the COVID-19 so far the new cases are not necessarily sufficient to restrict the facility’s approach to care in other parts of the hospital.

The memo reads “we are keeping a close watch on the numbers and triggers that would result in adjustments to our COVID Operations Dashboard, which could, in turn, prompt changes to activities such as the visitor policy and therapeutic passes.

The hospital has instituted protocols and procedures in place to ensure the safety staff, patients and community, including screening at doors, physical distancing, universal masking and close monitoring of PPE supplies.

The Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton (SJHH) Satellite Health Facility (SHF) located at 150 King. St. E. in downtown Hamilton was tentatively scheduled to open during the week of Oct. 19, but due to additional renovations needed the patient move-in dates have shifted to last week of October for HHS and the first week of November for St, Joes.