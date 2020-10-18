Fewer new COVID cases in Hamilton and Halton but Milton experiences a spike

Hamilton Public Health has reported seven new COVID cases overnight a big improvement over recent days. There are now 158 active cases in Hamilton. Hospitalizations remained unchanged with six persons in hospital—four in HHSC and two at St. Joe’s. Two new Outbreaks have been reported One at Macassa Lodge and one at Mission Services in both instances the affected individual was a staffer.

Halton reported 22 new cases again an improvement from the previous 24-hour reporting period, but of the 22 new cases 10 of them were in Milton-a big jump, 10 in Burlington and 2 in Oakville.