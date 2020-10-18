Fake Uber driver accused of preying on females

Hamilton Police have arrested a 24-year-old Ancaster male in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Hamilton’s East End.

As a result of the ongoing investigation into a number of sexual assaults by a male posing as an Uber driver, Hamilton Police arrested 24-year-old Quang Quyet Ken Vu on Friday, October 16, 2020.

He has been charged with the following offences:

Sexual Assault X4

Forcible confinement X2

Hamilton Police would like to thank the public for all their assistance and believe there are more victims. The Hamilton Police Service Victims of Crime Unit continues to investigate and are encouraging any individuals and witnesses with further information to contact Detective Phil Hedgcock of the Sexual Assault Unit at (905) 540-5544.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Hamilton Police remind everyone there is no guaranteed way to prevent a sexual assault. Sharing the details of this assault is intended to provide the community information, and people are encouraged to trust their instincts. For confidential support, please call the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at (905)525-4162; connect at www.sacha.ca, the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv or the Centre de santé communautaire www.cschn.ca

Meanwhile, after a lengthy investigation, the Hamilton Police have arrested two Hamilton men for numerous drug and firearms related charges.

Hamilton Police conducted a thorough investigation and on Thursday, October 15, 2020, a search warrant was executed at an apartment in the area of Barton Street east and Gage Avenue. A 34-year-old male has been arrested and charged with drug and weapon offences along with a 40-year-old male charged with firearms offences. Both males were taken into custody.

SEIZED

SKS semi-automatic rifle

Sawed off shotgun

297 rounds of ammunition

10 grams of suspected Fentanyl, approximate value of $2,000

CHARGED

Lawrence PRIDGEN – 40 years-of-age

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm X2

Possession of Prohibited Ammunition X1

Fail to Comply with Release Order X2

Daniel LETCHFORD – 34 years-of-age

Possession of Prohibited Weapon X1

Possession for the Purpose Schedule I X1

Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000 X1

Possession Contrary to Order 2X

Fail to Comply Probation Adult 1X