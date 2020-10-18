Drop in Province’s COVID cases to 658

Ontario is reporting 658 cases of#COVID19 as nearly 40,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 197 new cases in Toronto, 155 in Peel, 94 in York Region and 66 in Ottawa. Five deaths were reported. There are 685 more resolved cases. The number of hospitalizations dropped by 41 to 47. ICU and ventilated cases remained roughly the same. Halton reported another surge in cases with 39 reported—19 in Oakville, 18 in Burlington and two in Milton. Hamilton Public Health reported 19 new cases overnight. There was no change in the number of hospitalizations with St.Joe’s reporting 2 cases and HHSC 4.

Staring tomorrow York Region will move into a modified Phase Two Lockdown. From October 3 to October 9, 2020 York Region’s case rate increased by 49 per cent to 38.7 per 100,000 people, above the provincial average. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region have doubled over the past week. In addition, the rate of infection is increasing; the positivity rate is 2.77 per cent, well above the high-alert threshold of 2.5 per cent. Since October 3, York Region has seen the total number of patients requiring an ICU bed jump from 63 to 72, and the number of patients requiring a ventilator went from 19 to 25 across the region.

Measures under this modified Stage 2 include:

Reducing limits for all social gatherings and organized public events to a maximum of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors where physical distancing can be maintained. The two limits may not be combined for an indoor-outdoor event;

Prohibiting indoor food and drink service in restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments, including nightclubs and food court areas in malls;

Closing of:

Indoor gyms and fitness centres (i.e., exercise classes and weight and exercise rooms);

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments;

Indoor cinemas, performing arts centres and venues, (except for rehearsing or performing a recorded or broadcasted performance subject to conditions, including no spectators);

Spectator areas in racing venues;

Interactive exhibits or exhibits with high risk of personal contact in museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks, etc.;

Prohibiting personal care services where face coverings must be removed for the service (e.g. makeup application, beard trimming);

Prohibiting real estate open houses (permitting in-person showing by appointments only)

Reducing the capacity limits for:

Tour and guide services to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors

In-person teaching and instruction (e.g. cooking class) to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, with certain exemptions, including for schools, universities, colleges of applied arts and technology, private career colleges, the Ontario Police College, etc.

Meeting and event spaces to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors with limited exemptions, including for government operations and the delivery of government services; and

Limiting team sports to training sessions (no games or scrimmages).

Schools, child care centres, and places of worship will remain open in these communities and must continue to follow the public health measures in place. Before-school and after-school programs will also continue to be exempt from these new restrictions and will remain open.