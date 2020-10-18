Could be the first woman to be executed in 70 years.

Lisa Montgomery is sitting in a prison cell in Terre Haute Indiana awaiting her execution by lethal injection, now scheduled for December 8th.Lisa Montgomery is the only woman on federal death row. She was convicted of killing a pregnant woman and cutting the baby from her abdomen in what would be the first federal execution of a woman in nearly 70 years, officials said on Friday. Montgomery has been on death row since she was convicted in 2008.

The last time a woman was executed in the United States was 1953 when Bonnie Heady was killed in a gas chamber for the kidnapping and murder of a 6-year-old boy in Kansas City, Mo. That was the same year that Ethel Rosenberg went to the electric chair in Sing-Sing Penitentiary after being convicted of giving atomic secrets to Russia.

Court was told Lisa Montgomery, contacted Bobbie Jo Stinnett, who was 23 and eight months pregnant, under the guise of wanting to buy a rat terrier puppy from a litter that Ms. Stinnett had advertised online, court records show. Ms. Montgomery, strangled the young woman to death and cut the baby girl from her abdomen. Ms. Montgomery then tried to pass the baby off as her own.

Her lawyer says Montgomery suffered from metal illness and was subjected to sexual abuse as a child. She said Lisa was sex-trafficked by her mother and gang-raped by adult men. He told reporters Montgomery “exacerbated a genetic predisposition to mental illness inherited from both sides of her family,” including complex post-traumatic stress disorder. “Few human beings have lived through the kind of torture and trauma that was inflicted on Lisa Montgomery by her mentally ill, alcoholic mother,” Ms. Henry said.