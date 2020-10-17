New COVID cases back above 800

Ontario recorded its highest one-day count of new Coronavirus cases in a week with 805 cases reported this morning. The number of deaths has been increasing in a past week as well. There were 10 deaths recorded overnight and there have been 44 deaths reported in the past week in Ontario Hospitalization jumped by 17 cases—another worrying trend for Health officials. There are 72 people in ICU and 42 on ventilators.

Hamilton reported 14 new cases and 6 hospitalizations. Halton Public Health reported 23 new cases 11 in Burlington, 10 in Oakville and 2 in Milton.

Ontario health officials are watching developments in Halton and today the Premier warned Halton that it could be next to back to Phase two if preventative measures are not followed. Yesterday Burlington MPP Jane McKenna issued an open letter to residents of the GTA now under Phase Two to avoid coming into Halton Region in order to get around the Indoor dining and gym bans.