Team Make’s ‘WoodGate’ selected as winner of the King William beacon and gate public art project

Pedestrians visiting the King William Street restaurants next summer will soon see a new piece of public art at the James Street entrance to King William. A volunteer citizen jury has selected the artist-led ‘Team Make’ as the winner of the King William St. beacon and gate public art project for their submission “WoodGate”. The winning team will receive $115,000 for the design, and fabrication of their artwork. Installation is expected to be completed by summer 2021.

Selected from six short-listed proposals, as well as 264 comments received through public consultation, jurors felt the winning art submission best met the project criteria of artistic excellence, technical feasibility and appropriateness for Hamilton’s dynamic and evolving King William district. Jurors also felt that the use of engineered wood and unique design resembling a tall tree trunk embodied a connection to nature, symbolizing evolution and growth and will bring a unique warmth to the street.

Early in 2020, the City of Hamilton invited artists to submit proposals for a permanent public art piece to mark the entrance to Hamilton’s dynamic King William district. This project is funded in part by the contributions of local developers working in the Downtown Hamilton Community Improvement Area to the Downtown Hamilton Public Art Reserve.

The goal of this art initiative is to celebrate the evolving character of this area day and night while supporting local business in their efforts as they provide events and on-street dining. To encourage residents and visitors to enjoy this area, the project will replace an existing light standard and incorporate a retractable street closure feature or gate to allow for the temporary closure of King William Street to vehicles during events.

Quick Facts:

• The City defines public art as art created by artists, or in collaboration with artists, through a public process and existing on publicly owned and accessible property. Public art helps strengthen the city’s visual identity, stimulates the economy, and enhances tourism and community pride.

• Since 2010, the City’s public art program has received over 600 artist proposals, consulted with over 8,400 members of the public and awarded 53 public art commissions.