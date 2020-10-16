Roche Canada expansion will create 500 pharma tech jobs.

Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada) is pleased to announce a major jobs investment into Ontario’s life sciences industry. At a time when Canada and the world are looking to the sector to lead in testing, treatment and post-pandemic economic recovery, this investment will bring up to 500 highly skilled and specialized full-time positions to the province of Ontario. This $500 million investment over five years will establish Roche’s Global Pharma Technical (PT) Operations site at its Canadian pharmaceutical headquarters in Mississauga. Currently, Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, operate 15 Pharma Technical Operations production and manufacturing plants at 11 sites in Switzerland, Germany, Singapore, China, Brazil and the US, including South San Francisco, Vacaville and Oceanside in California, and in Hillsboro, Oregon .By the end of 2020, Roche will have hired 200 skilled jobs and up to 300 more by the end of 2023 at the Missisauga facility.

In a news release Roche Canada said, “Ontario has been a leader when it comes to innovation and the hub of a growing life sciences sector that is recognized internationally. The current global health crisis has only reinforced the importance of strengthening life sciences, especially here in Canada. Life sciences and the bio economy drive the Canadian healthcare system, agriculture, food supply, environmental protection, and represent the greatest opportunity for economic growth in the province.”

Roche Canada President Ronnie Miller gave credit to the Ontario Government for helping to land the facility in Ontario against 12 other competing locations

The Roche statement continues, “This opportunity places Ontario at the top of the list for potential future global investments across the life sciences sector. The investment will create new and exciting employment opportunities, including for recent graduates of Ontario’s strong academic ecosystem who will have the opportunity to impact the development of Roche’s medicines from early stages through to being supplied to patients around the world.”