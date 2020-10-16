Mohawk Honours Distinguished Alumni

The Mohawk College Alumni of Distinction awards recognize graduates for their career achievements and community contributions that provide an exceptional source of inspiration for future generations. In honour of every recipient, the Alumni Association supports a bursary with a one-time donation of $500 to Mohawk College to support current students in achieving their goals. They alumni will be honoured at a virtual celebration Thursday, October 22, 2020 on the Zoom Platform. Zoom Opens 5:50 pm, Official Greetings 6:00 pm

Two of the ten alumni that will be honored this year are:

Recent Graduate Category: Curtis Onaczyszyn – Environmental Technology, 2019, Spray Technician, Bartram Woodlands Ltd.

Curtis Onaczyszyn

Curtis Onaczyszyn is dedicated to cleaning up the world’s waterways and raising awareness about the plight of our oceans. From a young age, he has been participating in and then organizing cleanups along the Thames River in his hometown of Woodstock, Ont.

While a student, Curtis was invited to participate and present on behalf of Mohawk College at the World Wildlife Fund Designing Change for a Living Planet competition.

Since graduation, Curtis has co-founded Project Snorkel, an initiative that seeks to improve watersheds and enhance the relationship between the local communities of Southwestern Ontario and their waterways via stewardship and outdoor recreation. The project removes litter from water bodies and beaches in Oxford County, incorporating public engagement through social media.

Technology Category: Bella N. Dietrich – Architectural Technology & Civil Engineering Technology, 2008. Arup, Global Research Programme Manager, Global Foresight, Research & Innovation Bella Dietrich

Bella is the global research programme manager with Arup Global Foresight, Research & Innovation in London, U.K., which manages research delivering complex solutions shaping the future of the built environment.

Bella manages an $11.7 million CAD research investment in over 44 disciplines, advises on research prioritization and strategy, undertakes portfolio investment analysis, disseminates research outcomes, and establishes collaborations with clients, industry partners and academia to solve complex problems.

She is also the managing director of Modern Design Studio, a design, construction and events management firm focused on providing an enhanced community experience by creating inclusive, creative, and sustainable design solutions