Hamilton Police Services Board Elects Vice Chair and Welcomes New Board Member

At its meeting yesterday, members of the Hamilton Police Services Board (HPSB) elected Member Fred Bennink as Vice Chair of the Board. This position will be effective until the end of 2020.

At the same meeting, Mel Athulathmudali was welcomed as a new member to the Board. Mr. Athulathmudali was appointed to the Hamilton Police Services Board on September 10, 2020 and his term will be effective for a period of three years. He holds one of three spots on the Board that are appointed by the Lieutenant Governor in Council.

Mel Athulathmudali

Mel Athulathmudali is a longtime resident of Hamilton. He was born in Sri Lanka, and after his parents immigrated to Canada, spent his childhood and most of his adulthood in the area.

His professional life is varied and diverse, and includes 25 years at Air Transat as a Flight Director in addition to working in the Cabin Safety & Training, and Catering & Commissary departments. He runs a catering company and recently has worked as an educator at Strata Montessori School.

He attended Hillfield-Strathallan College, McMaster University and The Stratford Chef’s School, and is currently an Alumni Class representative for HSC and on the Alumni Board of the Chef’s School.

He has been actively involved with many local non-profit organizations, including St Joseph’s Villa, Centre3 and the Well, Hamilton’s LGTBQ Wellness Centre.

He currently lives in Hamilton with his partner, Philip and Stuart the Airedale.

Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Athulathmudali, Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly said, “I have long admired Mel Athulathmudali’s deep commitment to the community; and as the government member for Hamilton, I look forward to the insights and perspectives that Mel will bring to the governance board of our Police Service.”