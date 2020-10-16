Burlington cancels indoor recreation programs

Coming on the heels of warnings by the Ministry of Health and Premier Doug Ford that Halton could be the next community to be forced back into Phase Two COVID lockdown, the city of purlington is cutting back on indoor recreation.

Effective tiomorrow Burlington is:

1. Pausing all Burlington City-run indoor fitness classes for Adult 19+ and 55+, including indoor pickleball and aquatic fitness

2. Within Burlington City facilities, activities are now limited to training only where proper physical distancing can be maintained. There will be no games or scrimmages until further notice

The intent of this pause is to slow the spread of COVID-19 and avoid going back into a modified Stage 2 status with further precautions.

The pause will be evaluated frequently and will be lifted once Halton Region Public Health deems it safe to resume these indoor activities in City facilities. The City of Burlington will continue to share updates with the public.

For more information on Burlington’s COVID-19 response, visit www.burlington.ca/coronavirus.

For information on recreation services, visit burlington.ca/fall. To reach customer service, call 905-335-7738.

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward said, “Taking this temporary pause now, will allow us to come together sooner. Despite our best efforts, we’re still seeing a steady increase of COVID-19 cases in our city. While this news will be disappointing to many residents, we must keep in mind these are truly extraordinary times and they require extraordinary efforts on all of our parts, as a community, to ensure we slow down the spread of this pandemic.”

Chris Glenn, Director of Recreation Services, noted, “Evidence is showing that indoor fitness is a factor in the spread of COVID-19. While we make every effort to screen our participants daily, ensure physical distancing and do thorough disinfection, it is a wise decision to pause these programs and we hope by moving quickly to make this decision, we can have a positive impact against the spread of COVID-19. Teams can still do skills training while maintaining proper distancing and we still have our TelePALS program and our virtual programming as well as our green spaces, parks and trails which are great for this time of year.”