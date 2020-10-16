Another 700-plus day for new COVID cases in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 712 cases of COVID19 as over 38,500 tests were completed. Locally, there are 213 new cases in Toronto, 135 in Peel, 108 in Ottawa and 62 in York Region. There are 713 more resolved cases. Hospitalizations were up by 8 to 261. ICU cases rose by 5 to 67, and patients on ventilators also rose by 5 to 36. Halton’s new COVID count soared by 45 cases—18 in Burlington, 14 in Oakville, 9 in Milton and 4 in Halton Hills. Hamilton public health is reporting 30 new cases. The latest outbreak is at the Radius Restaurant on James Street South where three staff have tested positive. There are six people in Hamilton hospitals with COVID.

Meanwhile the provincial cabinet is meeting this morning to discuss the spread of COVID-19 in York Region and Halton Region. Yesterday, the premier said that York Region has “been teetering for a little while” in their daily number of reported COVID-19 cases. York Region has reported an average of 76 new daily cases of COVID-19 over the last week but on Thursday, they racked up 127 new infections.

Ontario’s Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe also hinted on Thursday that new restrictions could be coming for both York and Halton Region. “I would say we are concerned particularly about York and Halton given the numbers that we are seeing,” she said. “We are working very hard to bring forward recommendations to government as soon as possible for a decision regarding those areas.” Burlington MPP Jane McKenna issued a news release yesterday urging residents of Burlington to avoid travelling to other regions in order to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa were placed into a modified version of Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan last Friday. Indoor dining and gyms, casinos and cinemas were ordered to close last week for a 28-day period.