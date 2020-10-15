No sign of lessening in new COVID cases

Ontario is reporting 783 cases of COVID19 as nearly 40,000 tests were completed. Locally, there are 239 new cases in Toronto, 136 new cases in Peel, 127 in York Region and 89 in Ottawa. There were five deaths reported. There are 779 more resolved cases. There are 253 patients in hospital, an increase of 22, But ICU patients actually dipped by two cases to 62 and there were four fewer ventilated cases at 31.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 29 new COVID cases in the past 24 hour period. In addition they have declared an outbreak at Sacred Heart of Jesus School on the central mountain brow where two staff have reported positive, Shannen Koostachin Elementary School which has three staff testing positive, and Kushie’s baby supply manufacturing site in Stoney Creek where three staff have tested positive. Despite the uptick in new cases, hospitalizations remain low so far. HHSC reports three patients and St Joe’s one. The two hospitals recently announced contingency plans to deal with a major demand for hospital beds if the need arises. Halton Region reported 34 new cases in the previous day . 15 were in Burlington, 11 in Milton and 8 in Oakville.

Officials are watching areas like Halton and Hamilton now to see if it will be necessary to revert to modified Phase two restrictions in these regions. Hamilton’s vases spiked after the outbreak at SPIBNO which has resulted in 46 confirmed cases from that one site alone. Yesterday Ontario Associate Medical Officer Dr Barbara Yaffe said it may be necessary to revisit the COVID protocols for fitness centres, since it appears SPINCO had followed the existing regulations and still became the center of a large outbreak of COVID.