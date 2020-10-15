Mohawk Honours Alumni of Distinction

The Mohawk College Alumni of Distinction awards recognize graduates for their career achievements and community contributions that provide an exceptional source of inspiration for future generations. In honour of every recipient, the Alumni Association supports a bursary with a one-time donation of $500 to Mohawk College to support current students in achieving their goals. Two of the ten alumni that will be honored this year are:

The 2020 Alumni of Distinction Award Virtual Celebration will take place Thursday, October 22, 2020 on a Zoom Platform. Zoom Opens 5:50 pm. Official Greetings 6:00 pm.

Two of the ten honorees include:

Health Sciences Category, Dr. Laurie McLaughlin – Physiotherapy, 1982, Owner, McLaughlin Proactive Health Group. Dr. Laurie McLaughlin

Dr. Laurie McLaughlin is a leader in the field of orthopedic physiotherapy and a world-renowned expert in manual therapy and the role of breathing in chronic pain and stress.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy from McMaster University, and an Advanced Diploma of Manual and Manipulative Physiotherapy from the Canadian Physiotherapy Association with distinction. She was a chief examiner for the Orthopedic Division of the Canadian Physiotherapy Association and has taught both nationally and internationally.

She noticed a segment of her patients, many of whom were poor breathers, did not improve with traditional treatment. Upon further research, she recognized a gap in health provider knowledge regarding the importance and effects of altered breathing. This motivated her to seek a doctorate with a focus on breathing. Laurie completed a Doctor of Science in Physical Therapy at Andrews University in Michigan.

Mohawk College Employee Category, Brian Willrich – Broadcast Television, 1980. Faculty, Media & Communications. Brian Willrich

Brian Willrich has more than 40 years of experience in television production in both Canada and the United States. After graduating, he was a general operator at CHCH TV in Hamilton from 1980 to 2000.

From 2000 to 2010, Brian was executive producer at Willrich Digital Television, a film, television, and video production company. His long list of credits includes coverage of major events on the world stage such as G-8 summits, professional sports and international news events. His attention to detail and creative vision has attracted the attention of major media outlets throughout North America, including NBC, CBS and CNN.

In 2005, Brian returned to Mohawk College as a professor in the media and entertainment department while still working on a freelance basis in the television industry.