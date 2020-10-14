Two more Mohawk Alumni of Distinction honoured

The Mohawk College Alumni of Distinction awards recognize graduates for their career achievements and community contributions that provide an exceptional source of inspiration for future generations. In honour of every recipient, the Alumni Association supports a bursary with a one-time donation of $500 to Mohawk College to support current students in achieving their goals.

Two of the ten alumni that will be honored this year are:

Creative Arts & Design category: Elizabeth Naumovski – Broadcasting – Television and Communications Media, 1984; Vice President Marketing, Caldwell Securities Ltd.

Elizabeth Naumovski

Elizabeth Naumovski, a Chartered Marketer and a licensed Investment Advisor has 23 years’ experience working for brokerage firm Caldwell Securities Ltd where she is Vice-President of Marketing.

In 2018, Elizabeth created a half-hour YouTube show, Finance Is Personal. A lively educational talk show featuring female guests with an emphasis on Financial Literacy for women. Over the years she has served on numerous boards including XTRX Solutions, The Women’s Collection and is a past Director of the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame.

Elizabeth is also a seasoned speaker, moderator & emcee having moderated panels for the Canadian Securities Exchange, Women in Capital Markets and the DeGroote Women’s Professional Network. She hosts her own Financial Literacy webcasts & participates on panel discussions, most recently on The Empire Club of Canada.

Entrepreneur category: John McGrath – Broadcast Journalism, 1983, Principal, McGrath Communications

John McGrath has over 30 years’ experience as a successful media and public relations expert, journalist and award-winning voice actor. John McGrath

Upon graduating from Mohawk, John spent 14 years working as a journalist for various outlets, including CHML radio Hamilton and The Canadian Press national news agency.

He founded McGrath Communications in 1997, providing a wide range of external and internal communications services to major corporations, professional associations, health care institutions, governments, government agencies and charitable organizations. He is a sought-after media and speaker trainer, working with senior executives as well as community leaders. He won best voiceover for image work with various US TV stations. He can also be heard on several animated TV shows.

The awards will be celebrated at the 2020 Alumni of Distinction Award Virtual Celebration

Thursday, October 22, 2020 on a Zoom Platform

Zoom Opens 5:50 pm | Offical Greetings 6:00 pm