The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Romney identifies the problem with politics today
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Romney identifies the problem with politics today

by
October 14, 2020

Republican Senator Mitt Romney has delivered a tweet that crystallizes the state of political discourse in the United States. In a tweet today he called out United States President Donald Trump and urged “leaders of all stripes” to “tone it down”, warning that the high-pitched, election season rhetoric and attacks will lead to “dangerous action” from their followers.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Utah senator lashed out at Trump, but also his opponents on the left, for shifting the nature of politics “from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation – let alone the birthplace of modern democracy.”

Romney, the only member of the Republican Senate majority to vote for Trump’s impeachment in February, homed in on the president’s calling Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris a “monster” and the Democratic leader of the House Nancy Pelosi “crazy”, among other things.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top