Public input sought for future recreational uses of Tyandega green space

The City of Burlington would like to know what recreational ideas residents have to further enhance what already exists at Tyandaga. We want to know what residents value about this expansive greenspace and explore ideas to make it even more vibrant. The City is looking for ideas related to the golf program and ideas related to the year-round park space.

April to November, the greenspace is used as an 18-hole golf course. From November to March, it is enjoyed by residents for tobogganing, cross-country skiing, dog walking and more.

Virtual Town Halls

The public is invited to participate in a virtual town hall and submit questions. Participants can share ideas for ways to enhance the greenspace at Tyandaga for recreational uses. These sessions will be recorded. The link to the sessions can be found at www.getinvolvedburlington.ca/tyandaga .

City-wide: Oct. 27, 7 to 8 p.m.

Tyandaga Residents: Nov. 4, 7 to 8 p.m.

Online Survey

Residents, golfers and the Tyandaga community are encouraged to also complete the online survey found at getinvolvedburlington.ca/tyandaga. The short survey is open now until Nov. 6, 2020.. The information collected through this survey will be reported back to City of Burlington Council with recommendations for their consideration.

The survey will be open until 11:59 p.m. on November 6, 2020. The survey can be found here https://www.getinvolvedburlington.ca/tyandaga?tool=survey_tool#tool_tab

Questions or comments can be sent to Rebecca Holmes, Recreation Planner, 905-335-7600, ext. 7351 or Rebecca.holmes@burlington.ca.

.The property at Tyandaga is situated on over 108 acres of greenspace and is used as both a municipally operated golf course and public park. Tyandaga operates as an 18-hole golf course during the spring, summer and fall seasons, and switches into pubic park land for activities such as walking trails, tobogganing and snowshoeing. This recreational seasonal use will continue to remain at Tyandaga.