Province reports 721 new COVID cases

Ontario is reporting 721 cases of COVID19 as over 32,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 270 new cases in Toronto, 170 new cases in Peel and 79 in York Region. There are 783 more resolved cases, marking one of the few days in Ontario where resolved cases exceeded new cases. Hamilton is reporting 12 new cases in the 24 hour period ending at 3PM yesterday. There are 195 active cases in Hamilton. 44 of these cases are associated with the SPIBCO fitness spa. The Sacred Hear of Jesus elementary school on the Mountain Brow is reporting 2 cases both of them staff. There is only one person in local hospitals –at St Joe’s. HHSDC is reporting no COVID cases.

Halton continues to experience spikes in COVID cases with 30 new ones in the last 24-hour reporting period. Burlington has 13 new cases, Oakville 11, Milton 5, and Halton Hills 5.

Hospital officials in Ottawa are concerned about the uptick in hospitalizations there The number of Ottawa residents in hospital for COVID-19 treatment is rapidly approaching its highest point of the pandemic.

Ten more patients are in hospital Tuesday for a total of 48. Ten are currently in intensive care.

The number of new cases in Ottawa has shot up quickly. Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 38 hospitalizations in Monday’s daily report, 27 one week ago and 13 on Sept. 23.

Hospitalizations in Ottawa peaked at the end of April with 62 patients. The most Ottawa COVID-19 patients in intensive care were 20 in mid-April.