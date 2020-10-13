Third Male Arrested in Short-Term Rental Shooting

It look a couple of months but Hamilton Police have now rounded up the third young man wanted in an August shooting incident at an Aberdeen Avenue short term rental property. Hamilton Police announced Tuesday they have arrested the last outstanding male in relation to the shooting investigation that took place on August 9, 2020, inside a residence, on Aberdeen Avenue. All three males involved in this incident have now been identified.

On August 9, 2020, shortly after 6:30 p.m., three males arrived at a short term rental on Aberdeen Avenue in Hamilton to rent a room. At the time of their arrival, the males were loud and obnoxious which was causing concern to the other tenants. The building manager asked them to leave and provided a full refund. The males did not want to comply and escalated their intimidating behaviour. One male lifted his shirt to display the butt end of a handgun inside his waistband while another fired two rounds of buckshot into the ceiling, breaking a light fixture and damaging the drywall.

No injuries were reported. They were last seen leaving in a grey Toyota SUV.

Police were told the suspects were in town shooting a rap music video. Surveillance tape is being reviewed and looking for witnesses to come forward.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau continued to investigate the shooting and identified, arrested and charged a 17-year-old Toronto man. The male was located and arrested without incident. Two other suspects were arrested and charged previously.