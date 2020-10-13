Raising money for hospice care in the community.

From July to the end of September, Team Milton, led by MP Adam van Koeverden, participated in the MP Race Across Canada challenge. Organized by MP Julie Dabrusin, across Canada, Members of Parliament and their teams tracked the distance they covered from running, swimming, biking or walking, to collectively cover the 8030km that Canada spans from the east coast to the west.

Team Milton covered 10,890km and raised $721.96. Although the participants had the choice to pick the charity they donated to, MP van Koeverden’s office partnered with the Townsend Smith Foundation, an organization committed to ensuring the every individual has access to a dignified and caring end of life journey.

Quotes

“As an Olympian, I saw firsthand how physical activity can bring a people together. The Race Across Canada initiative has shown once again that our community here in Milton is ready to take on any challenge. Coming in first place was definitely nice, but the real prize was knowing we raised money for the Townsend Smith Foundation, ensuring that the people of Milton will always have access to quality end-of-life care.” Adam van Koeverden, MP, Milton.

“Townsend Smith Hospice Foundation is working very diligently to build a local hospice and bring awareness to palliative care. Race Across Canada has allowed the community of Milton to help us achieve our goal. This and other similar events are helping to bring a greater awareness to the cause.” Kate Holmes, Townsend Smith Hospice Foundation