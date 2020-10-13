Order Takeout: Doug Ford



Premier Doug Ford showed up at one of the eateries in his home neighbourhood of Etobicoke today that were affected by last Fridays 28 day ban on indoor service. He asked residents of the three affected area—Toronto, Peel and Ottawa to consider ordering takeout from these establishments and reiterated his government’s $300 Million plan which would help pay rent , utilities and taxes during the lockdown.

Under reporter’s questions Ford said hydro bills will increase by the rate of inflation this fall, but said the energy price would have been much higher if the government had not scrapped the Green Energy Act. He said the Ontario Government is currently spending $5 Billion a year subsidizing hydro consumers. He said Energy Minister Greg Rickford is currently working on a comprehensive energy plan that will be unveiled soon.

He expressed sympathy for the operators of gyms who have been shut down completely from Friday’s announcement. He was asked about the Spinco fitness spa in Hamilton which has seen dozens of infections and said he feels for “these mom and pop operations who have done everything possible to keep their places safe,” but said the shutdown was necessary.

He expressed some concern that up to 40 hospitals in Ontario are not releasing case numbers on weekends, saying we all should have the same numbers at the same time. In Hamilton, HHSC quotes its patient load as “less than five,” whereas St Joe’s issues a number.

The Premier issued a spirited response when he was asked about what appears to be a growing anti-mask faction and those who contend the current COVID situation is a manufactured crisis that has been cooked up between the government and the media.