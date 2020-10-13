No foul play in Tragina Avenue deaths

Post mortem examinations have been conducted on the two residents of a home on Tragina Avenue in Hamilton and Hamilton Police released the following statement. “With the autopsies complete, Hamilton Police have now concluded the deaths are non-suspicious. These were a tragic set of events and the investigation has been concluded. The names of the deceased will not be released.”

Police, fire and ambulance all were called to the house at about 7 Sunday night where the bodies were discovered. Neighbours who spoke to reporters described the couple as friendly, quiet neighbours. Police say there is no suggestion that shots were fired and that they are not looking for suspects. Neighbours expressed shock at the deaths in a neighbourhood of neat single family homes.