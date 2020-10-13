First confirmed COVID-19 outbreak associated Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board

The City’s first confirmed outbreak of COVID-19 associated with the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board was confirmed by local public health officials at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Elementary School.

According to the COVID-19 guidance: school outbreak management on the Government of Ontario website, an outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff (or other visitors) in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection* in the school (including transportation and before/after school care).*Examples of reasonably having acquired infection in school include:

• No obvious source of infection outside of the school setting; or

• Known exposure in the school setting

The Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board is working with public health officials to facilitate case and contact tracing and manage the outbreak. It is vital that personal health information and identifiers are not released, and the privacy of everyone involved is respected.

Learn about the COVID-19 guidance: school outbreak management on the Government of Ontario website.

Quick facts

• Hamilton Public Health Services (HPHS) is responsible for providing guidance to schools on COVID-19 case management, infection prevention and control, and outbreak control. They will also determine who needs to be self-isolated and the duration.

• HPHS will contact positive cases and work with the school board to identify any additional contacts who require follow-up and reach-out to them directly.

• HWCDSB is responsible for cleaning and disinfection of any areas where symptomatic individuals were located, in addition to preventive measures to control outbreaks within the schools.

• The outbreak will be declared over when: at least 14 days have passed with no evidence of ongoing transmission that could reasonably be related to exposures in the school and no further ill individuals associated with the initial exposed cohorts with tests pending.