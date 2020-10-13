City achieves $1 billion in building permits

It’s getting to be a regular occurrence but the City of Hamilton has once again officially surpassed $1 billion worth of construction for 2020. In a year where municipalities across the country felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hamilton City staff quickly adapted to working remotely and providing alternative service delivery options, including online building permit submissions, which were up 40% over last year, and virtual meetings with development applicants.

This $1 billion milestone represents 4,718 building projects in the residential, institutional, commercial and industrial sectors. The City has now reached this milestone in 10 of the last 11 years.

• A key element to Hamilton’s ongoing success and economic recovery, the construction and development industry supports economic growth, provides employment opportunities, new housing and places for businesses to thrive.

• Interesting building permit trends during the pandemic include:

o Between January and August 2020, there was a 35% increase in swimming pool enclosures over the same period in 2019

o Applications for small residential projects (decks, pool enclosures, interior alterations, accessory structures) increased by 23% from June – September this year compared to last year

• Total construction value (End of September) so far this year for Hamilton is made up of 69 per cent residential, 11 per cent commercial, 3 per cent institutional, and 17 per cent industrial

• In 2018, Hamilton saw $1.26 billion in construction – the second highest annual total ever.

s

“Reaching the milestone of $1 billion worth of building permits issued so far in 2020, particularly in the midst of a world-wide economic retraction caused by a global pandemic, is a significant achievement that sends a strong message that the momentum in Hamilton is real and continues despite all the challenges we have faced this year. With major investments and development happening now and into the future, I am proud of the dedication of City staff as they continue to work with developers, builders, and our business partners to create more jobs for our community. By continuing to work together, we will maintain this momentum and emerge from this pandemic a more resilient Hamilton than ever before.”

Fred Eisenberger, Mayor

City of Hamilton

“The City of Hamilton had to respond very quickly to make sure that we were able to continue to support growth and development despite the COVID-19 pandemic. I am very proud of our City staff, and thankful to our development community, for how quickly they adapted to new measures such as digital submissions and virtual meetings to keep development going in the city.”

Jason Thorne, General Manager,

Planning and Economic Development, City of Hamilton

“This record setting construction value is an indicator of the success of the construction industry in Hamilton working hard every day to make our city a better place. As a municipality, we’re proud to work alongside the many incredible developers, owners and contractors who give their best to our city. I’m very grateful for municipal staff that recognize the importance of City growth, and I thank them for everything they do to ensure that Hamilton can continue to grow in these unprecedented times.”

Ed VanderWindt, Chief Building Official, Director, Building Division