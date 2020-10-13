Big jump in COVID numbers over the weekend

Ontario racked up some big new COVID 19 case totals over the holiday weekend, with 746 cases of COVID19 from yesterday and with 807 from the day before. Combined over the same two days, there are 1,292 more resolved cases with over 67,700 tests completed. Locally, there are 311 new cases in Toronto, 135 in Peel and 116 in Ottawa today. Hamilton Public Health reported an additional 41 cases over the weekend and has announced that the has resumed regular COVID-19 virtual media updates.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger will be joined by Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Medical Officer of Health, and Paul Johnson, the City’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Director, for a virtual media update at 3 p.m. this afternoon. Going forward, the updates will typically be held each Monday at 4 p.m.

Number of total cases* – 1,395

Change from previous posting – +41

Number of deaths – 47 (3%)

Number of cases resolved – 1,165 (84%)

Number of cases ever hospitalized – 155 (11%)

Despite the surge in new cases, especially the outbreak at the Spin Fitness Salon local Hospitals do not appear to have experienced much of an uptick in hospitalizations. St. Joe’s continues to report zero patients and HHS is still reporting “less than five” new cases. Halton reported 18 new cases, 5 in Burlington, 1 in Halton Hills, 4 in Milton and 8 in Oakville.

Premier Doug Ford will hold a news conference today with the Minister of Small Businesses and Red Tape Reduction Prabmeet Sarkaria. It is expected the premier will release more details of the $300 Million aid package he announced Friday to assist small businesses, especially in the hospitality sector who have been hard hit with the reimposition of a ban on indoor service.