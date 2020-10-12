Police investigating death of mother and son

Hamilton Police have still not released any information on the discovery of two persons—a woman and her adult son in a house on Tragina Avenue in the Main-Kenilworth area of Hamilton. Police, fire and ambulance all were called to the house at about 7 last night where the bodies were discovered. Neighbours who spoke to reporters described the couple as friendly, quiet neighbours. Police say there is no suggestion that shots were fired. Neighbours expressed shock at the deaths in a neighbourhood of neat single family homes. The coroner has been called in and the case has been handed over to the Hamilton Police Homicide Division.