Hamilton records 41 new COVID cases
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 41 new COVID19 cases. The new tally was recorded from 3PM Saturday to 3PM yesterday. Hamilton Health Sciences does not report hospitalizations on weekends but St Joseph’s healthcare is reporting zero COVID patients. The province will not report new case counts today because of the holiday.
Number of active cases – 183
Number of total cases* – 1,395
Change from previous posting – +41
Number of deaths – 47 (3%)
Number of cases resolved – 1,165 (84%)
Number of cases ever hospitalized – 155 (11%)
There have been nearly 90,000 COVID tests conducted in Hamilton.
