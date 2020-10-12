Halton Police foil truck hijacking

Shortly before 1:00 am on October 9th, 2020 a food delivery driver was parked in the area of Marlborough Court, Oakville.Two male youths approached the victim’s vehicle, with one entering the front passenger seat while the second opened the victim’s driver’s door.

Both youths demanded the victim exit his vehicle, with one of the males pulling him out of his vehicle by his jacket.The two male youths attempted to flee the area in the victim’s vehicle, however were quickly located by responding officers and arrested.

Upon arrest, one of the youths was found in possession of a knife.The victim was uninjured as a result of this incident.A 16 year old male from Toronto has been charged with:

Robbery, Theft of Motor Vehicle and Fail to Comply with Recognizance.

A 17 year old male from Toronto has been charged with:

Robbery, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Both accused were held for bail hearings.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective John Todd of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2219.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.