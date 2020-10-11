The weekend in US Politics

The New York Times is reporting that President Trump considered ripping off his dress shirt to reveal a Superman T-shirt when he was released from the hospital after being treated for the coronavirus, according to a report. The president initially weighed acting frail when discharged from Walter Reed National Medical Center last Monday and then revealing the Superman shirt as a sign of strength but decided against going through with the stunt, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile CNN says Two of those charged in the alleged domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are former Marines, according to a source within the Corps.Military records also confirm that Joseph Morrison and Daniel Harris served in the Corps.

Morrison, 42, continued to serve with the reserve forces until last week, the Marines said. His exit from the reserves is unrelated to the events in Michigan, they said.”We are aware of the circumstances surrounding the two individuals and will assist the investigating authorities in any way we can,” a Marine Corps statement said. “The serious allegations are not a reflection of the Marine Corps, do not reflect the oath every Marine takes to support and defend the constitution, and do not align with our core values of honor, courage, and commitment.”

With polls showing Joe Biden opening leads of 10 points or more over Donald Trump, Democrats continue to ne nervous. The nervousness is largely rooted in a desire to ward off complacency in voters who might be fooled into thinking Biden has the race in the bag. But for the Democratic operatives who lived the Clinton disappointment up close, even the slightest flicker of positivity can cause them to recoil. In the run-up to the 2016 election, independent polling forecasters — unlike actual pollsters, who previewed a close race — portrayed the contest as Clinton’s to lose. The ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Sunday was the latest poll to indicate Biden’s strength. Biden led Trump by a 55% to 43% margin among likely voters. The poll was the third high quality national poll published this week that had Biden up by at least 10 points and above 50%. The other two being from CNN/SSRS and Fox News.