SPINCO COVID cases keep climbing

Hamilton Public health reported 38 primary cases — 36 patrons and 2 staff are connected to the SPINCO fitness centre on James Street North as of Sunday,.

City spokesperson Jacqueline Durlov told CBC Hamilton that public health is encouraging “all impacted members, staff and their close contacts to continue isolating and/or monitoring for any symptoms of COVID-19.”

Ira Price, one of the studio’s owners, said in an e-mail statement that health and safety are paramount to SPINCO, adding “Public Health has assured us that our screening process is beyond the current recommendations.”

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s medical officer of health, said “we’ve been working with this operator, they’ve been great … We’re continuing to look at why did it happen in this circumstance given that they were following the guidance that is there,” she explained.

Friday Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer warned that Hamilton and Halton are being watched closely for outbreaks of COVID and if there is a sharp increase in cases both regions could be the next to go back to a modified Phase Two lockdown.

Ontario is reporting 649 cases of COVID19 as over 44,100 tests were completed. That is a drop of more than 150 cases from the previous 24-hour period. Locally, there are 157 new cases in Peel, 140 in Toronto, 87 in York Region and 54 in Ottawa. There are 705 more resolved cases which marls one of the few days this month where resolved cases outnumbered new cases. Halton region reported 43 new cases ,