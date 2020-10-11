Big drop in new COVID cases

Ontario is reporting 649 cases of COVID19 as over 44,100 tests were completed. That is a drop of more than 150 cases from the previous 24-hour period. Locally, there are 157 new cases in Peel, 140 in Toronto, 87 in York Region and 54 in Ottawa. There are 705 more resolved cases which marls one of the few days this month where resolved cases outnumbered new cases. Halton region reported 43 new cases , 24 of them in Burlington. Hamilton has not posted new figures since yesterday.