Applications open for special events to lift Burlington community spirit during COVID

As part of the City of Burlington’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City is relaunching its existing community support programs into a streamlined program called the Community Support Fund (CSF). This umbrella program will join existing programs to provide financial support to residents and community groups who want to enrich and connect the Burlington community through sport, recreation, art and cultural experiences. The combined fund will simplify the funding process and make it easier for Burlington residents and community groups to access financial supports to enhance their community’s wellbeing. The Community Support Fund brings the Community Development Fund, The Neighbourhood Matching Fund and the Arts and Culture Fund together temporarily during COVID-19.

This fund will help a variety of sport, recreation, art, and cultural events, programs and projects in Burlington neighbourhoods and communities, up to a maximum value of $5000 per application. Applicants can apply for funding one-time per year. The program is designed to recognize the importance of supporting Burlington’s communities during these challenging times. By providing access to funding, the City is looking for innovative ideas to connect and enhance our community; events/activities that can offer exciting and meaningful opportunities to strengthen and nourish community spirit.

The project must:

Adhere to COVID-19 related Municipal, Regional and Provincial health and safety guidelines at the time of application and implementation of the project;

Be open and inclusive;

Be within the City of Burlington geographical area;

Offer free attendance; no ticketed event and/or admission fee may be charged;

Be completed within one year of the funding approval;

Be able to satisfy insurance requirements;

Adhere to municipal, provincial and federal regulatory compliance standards such as building codes, City bylaws, fire regulations, etc.

The Project must clearly demonstrate:

Compliance with Health and Safety measures and any provincial orders;

The goals and outcomes expected from the project;

The benefit to offering the project to the community;

What the funds will be used to pay for;

How the project aligns with the goal and objectives of the Fund;

How it supports the Framework for Recreation.

Full details are available here. https://www.burlington.ca/en/live-and-play/community-support-fund.asp