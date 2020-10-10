Waterdown Transportation Management Plan Public Meeting

Waterdown residents will get a chance to sound off about the town’s traffic issues in a virtual public meeting. The session will take place Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm to gather feedback from residents on the Waterdown Transportation Management Plan. The project team will provide an overview presentation of the project and answer questions. Individuals can participate online or by phone. Pre-registration is required and can be done online.

The public is invited to visit the project website anytime from October 14 to November 11, 2020, to view the information display panels. A comment form will be available until midnight on November 11. Materials are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The purpose of the Waterdown Community Node Transportation Management Plans to address existing issues and to identify and plan for future transportation needs that support the future developments planned.

In previous public questionnaires the following issues were identified:

88% of all travel for Waterdown residents is by car (90% for commuters).

65% of all trips made by Waterdown residents are to areas outside of Waterdown. 81% of commuters

leave and return to Waterdown on a typical workday.

There are few options for travel by sustainable modes (walking, cycling, and transit) that connect

to useful destinations.

The three most important corridors used to access the surrounding region for Waterdown residents

are Dundas Street (east side), Mill Street, and Highway 6 South.

• Depending on the time of day and peak direction of travel, 25-50% of the traffic entering

Waterdown is passing through.

• There is daily congestion through the centre of town along Dundas Street and Parkside Drive, as

commuters leave and return to town.