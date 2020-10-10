One more day to provide feedback on remote teaching and learning

As McMaster makes its way through a third term of remote learning since COVID-19 restrictions began in March 2020, the university is evaluating what’s been successful and what needs improvement as it looks ahead to a Winter term that will also be held online.

McMaster’s Virtual Learning Task Force, in collaboration with deans, associate deans and the MacPherson Institute, has developed a survey for students and instructors to share experiences with remote teaching and learning in the Fall 2020 semester so far.

The short, anonymous survey, which will be available from Thursday, October 1 at 8:30 a.m. to Sunday, October 11 at 11:59 p.m., will include several general and faculty-specific question.

Those who have multiple roles at the university – for example, a student who is also a teaching assistant – are encouraged to repeat the survey to capture each perspective.

The survey is available here. https://mi.mcmaster.ca/survey/index.php/847111?lang=en

The results of the survey will shape plans for supporting remote teaching and learning for the rest of the semester and into Winter 2021.

Anonymized, aggregated raw data and summary reports gathered from the survey will be shared with faculty deans, chairs, director, the MacPherson Institute and the provost’s office.

For more information, contact Lori Goff, director of the MacPherson Institute, at midirect@mcmaster.ca