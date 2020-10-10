New COVID cases down from record high

The province recorded 809 new COVID cases overnight, a drop of 130 cases from Friday’s record high. More than 650 of the new cases were in the province’s COVID hotspots . There were 358 new cases in Toronto, 123 in Peel, 94 in Ottawa and 76 in York Region. There are 700 more resolved cases. Seven deaths were reported overnight. Hospitalizations dropped from 225 to 213. ICU patients remained relatively stable at 48 with patients on ventilators unchanged at 29.

The numbers come on the first day of modified Phase Two COVID restrictions for oronto, Peel and Ottawa. The new measures which are now in effect include:

Indoor dining and bars will close for 28 days. Patios can remain open.

What will close:

Indoor gyms and fitness centres (yoga studios, dance studios)

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments

Cinemas

Performing arts centres and venues

Spectator areas in racing venues

Interactive exhibits or exhibits with high risk of personal contact in museums,

galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks, etc.

Prohibiting personal care services where face coverings must be removed for the service

There will also be added restrictions and prohibitions when it comes to indoor dining at restaurants, bars and other establishments, including nightclubs.

Food courts in malls will also be closed in these sweeping modifications.

Schools and places of worship will remain open.

This will be the last weekend where wedding receptions will be allowed in the three regions. Effective Tuesday, October 13, at 12:01 a.m., wedding receptions will be temporarily suspended across these three regions.

Ontario Medial officer of Health Dr. Davis Williams also sounded a warning for areas like Hamilton and Halton where new cases are rising, that they could face similar measures if people don’t star following the public health measures.