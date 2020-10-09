Metrolinx exploring Bus Rapid Transit Corridor between Waterdown and the TTC



Metrolinx has developed a business case for a Bus Rapid transit corridor that would potentially run along Highway 5 (Dundas Street) connecting Waterdown at the west to the TTC Kipling subway station-a total of 40 Kilometers

Staff from Hamilton’s Transportation Planning and HSR were consulted during the preparation of this Business Case and have reviewed a Draft Report.

The study evaluated options for a BRT corridor along a 40 km section of Dundas Street between Kipling Subway station in the City of Toronto and the village of Waterdown. This corridor spans five municipalities, Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton.

The Report states that by 2041, 6% (284,000) of all employment in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA) and 8% (808,000) of the Region’s total population will be living on the Dundas Corridor. It highlights that the existing transit network does not allow for efficient movement across the corridor as there is no integrated transit service provided along the full length of the corridor. In terms of travel demand, approximately 5% of trips originating in the corridor are from the Hamilton segment of the corridor. This compares with Toronto (20%), Mississauga (46%), Oakville (16%), and Burlington (14%). This is reflective of the lower development densities along the segment between Hamilton and Burlington.

The study has identified three service options that could serve the corridor using BRT infrastructure in the Toronto and Mississauga segments and HOV/Bus lanes in the Oakville and Burlington segments. The three options include: The evaluation by Metrolinx concluded that Option 3 (Overlapping Service) is the preferred Option. This Option demonstrated the strongest performance, against the majority of benefits, due to a comprehensive network of BRT services that connect the Dundas Corridor to the Western GTHA.

The IBC Report is recommending dedicated bus lanes between Kipling Station and through the City of Mississauga. Through Halton, the potential to utilizing the future curb lanes for buses along Dundas Street, was identified. Metrolinx is not recommending dedicated BRT infrastructure through Waterdown, primarily due to the lower travel demand.

Concurrent to the Metrolinx Report, Transportation Planning staff have been leading the ongoing Waterdown Transportation Management Plan (WTMP), with transit considerations being one component of the study. Work competed as part of the WTMP supports a regional bus service through Waterdown. A Public Information Centre (PIC) is scheduled for October 21, 2020 to present the draft recommendations, and, it is anticipated the study will be completed by year end or early next year.