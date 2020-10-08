Taste of Burlington will go ahead this month

Tourism Burlington is announcing that The Taste of Burlington prix-fixe dining program is back this fall offering you the best of Burlington’s delicious food scene until October 25. It’s a great time to support local and help our hard hit restaurant industry get back on their feet. After planning to make the event safe for everyone, prix-fixe dining has returned. Each of the 35 participating restaurants has safety protocols in place for dining in. New to the program this year is the option to order a prix-fixe meal for take-out if you feel more comfortable dining at home.

Also new this year is the Taste of Burlington Passport. Sign up for the free passport and use it to view menus on-line, check in at restaurants, enjoy great return visit offers and win prizes, all on your mobile. There will be weekly gift card giveaways, plus a grand prize of $500 to the restaurant of your choice. The more times you dine out during #TOB2020 and check in, the more chances you have to win!

Here’s how Taste of Burlington came to be: in March of 2008, Tourism Burlington invited local restaurants to meet with representatives from Tourism, Burlington Downtown and Aldershot Business Community to discuss how to increase awareness of Burlington as a dining and culinary destination.

Committee members came together from Tourism Burlington, Aldershot BIA, Burlington Downtown and local restaurants to develop and design the program The program began in July/August 2008 with 12 restaurants participating. It has grown with each successive program with 41 restaurants that participated in the 2019 winter program. We have had wonderful support from our community, our partners and our restaurateurs as we worked to establish Burlington as a culinary destination.

Taste of Burlington runs as a prix-fixe program twice each year in February/March and again in August/September (October in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic), with restaurants across the city offering a prix fixe dining menu for lunch/dinner; with lunch offered at $15,$20 or $25 and dinner at $30, $35 or $40. However, the rest of the year we promote Culinary programs and events in and around Burlington, such as Burlington Food Tours, E-A-T, Lakeside a la Carte and more!

For a list of participating restaurants and their menus visit the Taste of Burlington site at: www.tasteofburlington.ca/prix-fixe-program/ .