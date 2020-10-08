St Joes Mountain COVID test centre will move across the street

Mohawk College will be the location of a new COVID-19 Testing Centre for Hamilton Mountain, opening its doors October 23, 2020. It replaces the testing centre that is currently operating at the St. Joes West 5th campus. The new centre will still be staffed by St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton. The centre will be housed in a self-contained, stand-alone building separate from the main college campus and will operate on a daytime schedule to include weekends. The new location will accommodate 400-500 appointments daily.

The new testing centre will replace the Drive-thru Testing Centre at the Dave Andreychuk Arena scheduled to close on Thanksgiving Weekend. Its last day of operation is Sunday, Oct. 11.

In the interim, the COVID-19 Testing Centre at West 5th will temporarily extend its hours beginning Tuesday, October 13, to run from 4:30 to 10 p.m. The additional 2.5 evening hours will support the ability of the West 5th centre to more than double the number of appointments to cover testing that would have been done at the Drive-thru centre, and will eventually move to the Mohawk site. Visitors to the West 5th testing centre will continue to use a separate, marked entrance to the left of the main Outpatient Entrance, and parking will remain the same.

St. Joseph’s Testing Centre at West 5th will cease operations once the Testing Centre at Mohawk College is launched. Its 10 days of extended hours will allow time for the site at Mohawk College to be fully equipped and operational. The last day of COVID-19 testing at West 5th will be Thursday, Oct. 22. St Joe’s says it may be necessary to revisit the decision about the West 5th Testing Centre at a later date if demand increases again.